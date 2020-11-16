Advertisement

$1,500 reward being offered for information in deadly Halloween night hit & run

Happened on Wells Ave. and Moran St.
Reno police are trying to locate this sedan following the crash.
By Ben Deach
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 4:13 PM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret witness is now offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect wanted in a recent hit and run

It happened back on the evening of October 31st at the intersection of Wells Avenue and Moran St.

35 year old James Lester was walking across Wells when he was he was hit by a car that did not stop after the collision.

After several weeks in the hospital, Reno police say Lester died Saturday from his injuries.

Police are still trying to track down the driver and vehicle responsible. Witnesses describe the vehicle as a white sedan with front end damage.

If you have any information, call secret witness at 322-4900.

