Nevada improves to 4-0 with close win over New Mexico

Nevada Athletics Postgame notes – New Mexico

-Nevada moves to 4-0 for the ninth time in program history (other teams to start 4-0 include teams from 2010, 1991, 1990, 1988, 1986, 1978, 1948, and 1920).

-Sophomore QB Carson Strong passed for over 300 yards for the sixth consecutive game, setting a new Mountain West record. Strong finished the game with 336 passing yards after completing 24-of-38 pass attempts.

-Carson Strong’s streak of consecutive pass attempts without an interception came to an end in the second quarter. Strong had gone a school-record 299 pass attempts without throwing an interception, second-longest in Mountain West history behind Derek Carr’s streak of 306 set in 2013.

-Carson Strong tossed three touchdown passes in the win, giving him a single-season career-high 12 on the year. He threw 11 touchdown passes in all 10 of his games in 2019.

-Carson Strong connected on all three of his touchdown passes to junior WR Romeo Doubs. It marked Doubs' second consecutive game with three touchdown receptions. Doubs now has eight receiving touchdowns through four games, which should put him in the top five nationally after tonight.

-Romeo Doubs finished the game with five catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns, which included a long reception of 61 yards. He has recorded 100 receiving yards or more in all four games this season, which is tied for fifth in Mountain West history.

-Sophomore PK Brandon Talton was 2-for-2 tonight on field goal attempts to remain perfect on the year at 8-for-8. Talton has made 14 straight field goal attempts dating back to last season, the longest streak of his career after starting 13-of-13 last year as a true freshman.

-Junior DB Tyson Williams recorded his second career interception in the second quarter, which led to a game-tying touchdown shortly before halftime. It was the first takeaway for the Nevada defense since game one against Wyoming.

-Tyson Williams finished with a team and season-high 11 tackles, one shy of tying his career high.

-Senior LB Lawson Hall finished with a career-high 10 tackles, including a career-high 2.0 tackles for loss, the first double-digit tackle game of his career.

-The all-time series now stands at 5-3-1 in favor of Nevada.

-Nevada will look to move to 5-0 next week as it hosts San Diego State next Saturday, Nov. 21 at 12:30 p.m.

