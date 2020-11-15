Mt. Rose is expecting to open soon with COVID safety protocols

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As we continue to get more snow in the mountains, people are getting their skis and snowboards ready to hit the slopes, but in the middle of a global health crisis things will be looking a bit different.

With the risk of getting COVID-19 in Northern Nevada reaching critical levels, Mount Rose Ski Tahoe is requiring face coverings, social distancing, and limiting the number of people at the lifts and lodge.

Mike Pierce, Marketing Director said that around this time of year they start off with one lift and 2 trails, but that won’t be the case this year.

“we will have several lifts in operation, we will have many trails down from the top in order to spread out the crowd,” Pierce said.

Pierce said their COVID-19 operational plan includes limiting the number of season passes sold and all tickets must be purchased in advance and online only. He added, being outdoors gives them a huge advantage.

“One of the safest forms of winter recreation there is, there is inherent PPE, meaning you have face coverings, you have goggles, you are bundled up and protected,” explained Pierce.

There is no exact date on opening, but Pierce said they are very close. Mt. Rose is waiting for an average packed base of about 12 to 18 inches of snow.

“There is an appetite, people are hungry to do things they are not just going to stay home and stay quiet.”

Pierce said Mt. Rose is going to need the help of the community to self-screen and do their part to stop the spread of this virus.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.