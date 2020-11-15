Advertisement

Business adapt to the cold weather, COVID-19

The Glass Die offering both indoor and outdoor seating
The Glass Die offering both indoor and outdoor seating(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:15 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When the cold weather hits, people go inside. But not in 2020. The Coronavirus has forced businesses to be creative with their indoor and outdoor spaces.

“Without people being able to gather at all, it’s just tough," said Jeff Carter, owner of The Glass Die in Midtown.

Before the pandemic hit, The Glass Die would be filled with people drinking and playing games. Now, the business is divided in half. One side is designated for drinking, the other side, a retail space, for selling an estimated 400 games. Customers can no longer rent and share games The Glass Die already owns.

“This year we’ve almost expanded, tripled, the amount of retail we carry," Carter said.

Focusing on the retail side of his business meant a large up-front cost for Carter.

“Everything we sell is categorized and listed on our web store," he said. "People can go shop online.”

The Glass Die also opened a patio this summer. The move doubled the businesses' capacity. Under Governor Steve Sisolak’s orders, whether someone is indoors or outdoors, there can only be 50% capacity.

Just a couple blocks away, Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen and Whispering Vine have adapted as well. Both share a patio.

“It’s an extra cost to the business adding heaters," said John Blomquist, Whispering Vine’s store manager at the Midtown location. "I know some businesses are thinking about putting in outdoor tents to try and maintain their patio seating.”

Blomquist credits an outdoor fire pit to Whispering Vine’s success. Over at Mari Chuy’s, owner Jesus “Chuy” Gutierrez said he has talked to customers to understand their needs.

“We have to change. We’re so fortunate to have this patio but at the same time we’re going to bring some heaters (in) and we’re going to cover our patio so people can still come and feel comfortable about it.”

Purchasing food for dine-in, take-out, or gift cards are ways people can help local businesses during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced details of a new grant program aimed at helping small businesses...
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak receives postive COVID-19 test
Davion Simonton, 21, of Reno was arrested for murder.
Reno Police identify victim & suspect in fatal shooting on Neil Rd.
Sparks Police searching for attempted kidnapping suspects
WCSO Search and Rescue teams are assisting Lassen County in looking for two women, missing...
Identity released of woman whose body was found during search
Several Washoe County schools move to distance learning

Latest News

Nevada improves to 4-0 with close win over New Mexico
Renown reopens alternate care site
Renown Reopens Alternate Care Site
Mt. Rose is expecting to open soon with COVID safety protocols
Mt. Rose is expecting to open soon with COVID safety protocols
Sparks Police Department logo.
Sparks Police awarded $11K grant for school zone safety