Business adapt to the cold weather, COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When the cold weather hits, people go inside. But not in 2020. The Coronavirus has forced businesses to be creative with their indoor and outdoor spaces.

“Without people being able to gather at all, it’s just tough," said Jeff Carter, owner of The Glass Die in Midtown.

Before the pandemic hit, The Glass Die would be filled with people drinking and playing games. Now, the business is divided in half. One side is designated for drinking, the other side, a retail space, for selling an estimated 400 games. Customers can no longer rent and share games The Glass Die already owns.

“This year we’ve almost expanded, tripled, the amount of retail we carry," Carter said.

Focusing on the retail side of his business meant a large up-front cost for Carter.

“Everything we sell is categorized and listed on our web store," he said. "People can go shop online.”

The Glass Die also opened a patio this summer. The move doubled the businesses' capacity. Under Governor Steve Sisolak’s orders, whether someone is indoors or outdoors, there can only be 50% capacity.

Just a couple blocks away, Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen and Whispering Vine have adapted as well. Both share a patio.

“It’s an extra cost to the business adding heaters," said John Blomquist, Whispering Vine’s store manager at the Midtown location. "I know some businesses are thinking about putting in outdoor tents to try and maintain their patio seating.”

Blomquist credits an outdoor fire pit to Whispering Vine’s success. Over at Mari Chuy’s, owner Jesus “Chuy” Gutierrez said he has talked to customers to understand their needs.

“We have to change. We’re so fortunate to have this patio but at the same time we’re going to bring some heaters (in) and we’re going to cover our patio so people can still come and feel comfortable about it.”

Purchasing food for dine-in, take-out, or gift cards are ways people can help local businesses during the pandemic.

