Advertisement

The Griswold Challenge

Dallas Seiwert learned from his dad growing up, and has tried to learn his tricks to beat him...
Dallas Seiwert learned from his dad growing up, and has tried to learn his tricks to beat him with his displays(WSAW)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:09 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, (KOLO) -- This is your chance to get in touch with your inner-Clark Griswold from the National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation movie.

39 North Downtown and One Nevada Credit Union are hosting The Griswold Challenge.

All you have to do is decorate your house or businesses in a way that would make Clark Griswold proud.

The Holiday Light Festival in downtown Sparks has run in accordance to this challenged, but is cancelled this year because of COVID-19.

The Griswold Challenge is a people’s choice award.

“People can drive by other residences or businesses. There will be yard signs in front of those places that are entered. You can go online and you can vote for that contestant,” said 39 North Director, Angela Handler.

There is a $20 registration fee to enter with proceeds benefiting the Community Food Pantry.

39 North Downtown is a non-profit community organization dedicated to revitalizing downtown Sparks by supporting special events, development projects, community engagement, volunteerism, and growth. The non-profit group supports existing businesses and new businesses to promote vitality and prosperity in the City of Sparks. For more information, please visit www.39NorthDowntown.com, or visit us on Facebook

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davion Simonton, 21, of Reno was arrested for murder.
Reno Police identify victim & suspect in fatal shooting on Neil Rd.
WCSO Search and Rescue teams are assisting Lassen County in looking for two women, missing...
Identity released of woman whose body was found during search
Sparks Police searching for attempted kidnapping suspects
Mono County Sheriff's Office
Husband and wife identified in Mono County murder investigation
Several Washoe County schools move to distance learning

Latest News

11-13-20
Nevada Not Settling with 3-0 Record
11-13-20
Norvell Says Success During 2020 Season Deserves More Praise
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Bridge over US 395 north of Reno at Parr Blvd. and Dandini
New bridge, new hazard: NDOT addresses unintentioned hazard