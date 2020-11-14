Advertisement

Sparks Police awarded $11K grant for school zone safety

Sparks Police Department logo.
Sparks Police Department logo.(KOLO 8 News Now)
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 1:53 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada Department of Public Safety, has awarded an $11,000 grant to the Sparks Police Department to help make school zones safer.

The grant comes from the Office of Traffic Safety, to support the Department’s participation in the Regional School Zone Safety Initiative during the 2020-2021 academic year.

The Regional School Zone Safety Initiative is a coordinated effort between the Sparks Police Department, Reno Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, and Washoe County School District Police Department to increase enforcement and education efforts for both pedestrians and drivers in Washoe County’s school zones.

