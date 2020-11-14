Advertisement

Saturday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 6:13 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Windy weather through the evening will diminish over the weekend, although an occasional breeze will continue through Sunday afternoon. Sierra snow and valley showers will wind down overnight as well. Carry chains in the mountains through Saturday morning. The next storm system will push into the region on Tuesday and last through next Thursday. More wind, rain, and snow are likely. -Jeff

Most Read

Davion Simonton, 21, of Reno was arrested for murder.
Reno Police identify victim & suspect in fatal shooting on Neil Rd.
WCSO Search and Rescue teams are assisting Lassen County in looking for two women, missing...
Identity released of woman whose body was found during search
Sparks Police searching for attempted kidnapping suspects
Mono County Sheriff's Office
Husband and wife identified in Mono County murder investigation
Several Washoe County schools move to distance learning

Latest News

KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather