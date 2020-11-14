Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Windy weather through the evening will diminish over the weekend, although an occasional breeze will continue through Sunday afternoon. Sierra snow and valley showers will wind down overnight as well. Carry chains in the mountains through Saturday morning. The next storm system will push into the region on Tuesday and last through next Thursday. More wind, rain, and snow are likely. -Jeff