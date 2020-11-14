Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak receives postive COVID-19 test

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor announced the news Friday, November 13, 2020.

In a twee he said: “As part of a regular testing protocol, I underwent routine COVID-19 testing on Friday, November 13 in Carson City. A rapid test provided a positive result.”

The governor said he also received a diagnostic PCR test and those results are pending at this time.

The governor’s office said he is not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms at this time.

“It was important to me to notify Nevadans as soon as possible of my positive COVID-19 test results," the governor said. "I am currently not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms and I have returned to my residence to begin the quarantine and isolation process. Shortly after the test result came back, I underwent a disease investigation interview with Carson City Health and Human Services. I want to thank the health officials who assisted me through this process. They serve as a strong reminder of how proud we should all be of our State’s public health workers. With my case, I want to underscore the importance of Nevadans to stay at home as much as they possibly can at this time. There were more than 1,800 new cases identified in Nevada yesterday and cases are growing at a rate of 1.3 percent or, 1,402 new cases per day.”

The governor will isolate and continue to monitor his symptoms, his office said. He will receive daily monitoring provided by the Local Health Authority, in addition to regular check-ins from a local physician.

Formal contact tracing efforts are underway to ensure all close contacts are notified and informed of next steps in accordance with public health guidelines.

All public events have been canceled at this time.

The governor was last in the Carson City office on Thursday, November 12. Out of an abundance of caution, all staff in the Carson City office transitioned to work from home status on Friday.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman tweeted to the governor: Sending prayers and best wishes to @GovSisolak for a speedy recovery.

