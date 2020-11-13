Advertisement

Truckee Meadows COVID-19 Risk Meter close to reaching severe

Truckee Meadows COVID-19 Risk Meter close to reaching severe
Truckee Meadows COVID-19 Risk Meter close to reaching severe(Staff)
By Abel Garcia
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:43 AM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Record-breaking numbers are raising concerns for state and city officials, urging us all to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Truckee Meadows COVID-19 Risk Meter is just a point away from reaching severe, with a record-breaking number of positive active cases and a high demand for testing. In Tuesday’s news conference, City of Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve took a stand, she said she will start fining people not wearing masks and she may have to close businesses if necessary.

“In a period of 2 weeks the total hospital burden doubled, that’s a very different experience than what we have seen for many months,” said Smith.

Jeremy Smith, Director of Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency said we are seeing alarming trends. Businesses are on edge as a result of this COVID-19 surge, owners are preparing for a potential shutdown again.

Jesus Gutierrez who owns Mari Chuy’s in Midtown and Sparks said having to close their doors again will not only be hard for him but also his employees.

“We all have to send a message that we must work together because it is one community and we have to take care of each other,” Gutierrez said.

Smith stressed changes must be made or we’ll continue losing more Nevadans.

“Take this moment to think about what we can do within our community from our behavior, make some hard choices, choices that in the long run are a small sacrifice that can really help,” said Smith.

The time is now, not only keeping your health in mind but also the health of others and our small businesses.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCSO Search and Rescue teams are assisting Lassen County in looking for two women, missing...
Woman’s body found during search for two missing Lassen Co. women
Reno Police on scene of a shooting on Neil Rd. on November 12, 2020.
Reno Police arrest suspect after fatal shooting on Neil Rd.
Mono County Sheriff's Office
Husband and wife identified in Mono County murder investigation
Sparks Police searching for attempted kidnapping suspects
Gov. Sisolak gives an update on Nov. 10, 2020 regarding the the state's response to the...
Gov. Sisolak implements Stay at Home 2.0 for Nevadans

Latest News

She says she contracted the virus sometime in June and battled it for a total of 17 days.
Nevada National Guard Member Overcomes COVID-19
Nevada National Guard Member Overcomes COVID-19
Nevada National Guard member overcomes COVID-19
Several Washoe County schools move to distance learning
COVID sparks new restrictions, "cancel" Thanksgiving
COVID sparks new restrictions, "cancel" Thanksgiving