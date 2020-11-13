Truckee Meadows COVID-19 Risk Meter close to reaching severe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Record-breaking numbers are raising concerns for state and city officials, urging us all to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Truckee Meadows COVID-19 Risk Meter is just a point away from reaching severe, with a record-breaking number of positive active cases and a high demand for testing. In Tuesday’s news conference, City of Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve took a stand, she said she will start fining people not wearing masks and she may have to close businesses if necessary.

“In a period of 2 weeks the total hospital burden doubled, that’s a very different experience than what we have seen for many months,” said Smith.

Jeremy Smith, Director of Truckee Meadows Regional Planning Agency said we are seeing alarming trends. Businesses are on edge as a result of this COVID-19 surge, owners are preparing for a potential shutdown again.

Jesus Gutierrez who owns Mari Chuy’s in Midtown and Sparks said having to close their doors again will not only be hard for him but also his employees.

“We all have to send a message that we must work together because it is one community and we have to take care of each other,” Gutierrez said.

Smith stressed changes must be made or we’ll continue losing more Nevadans.

“Take this moment to think about what we can do within our community from our behavior, make some hard choices, choices that in the long run are a small sacrifice that can really help,” said Smith.

The time is now, not only keeping your health in mind but also the health of others and our small businesses.

