Sparks Police searching for attempted kidnapping suspects

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping near the Sparks Marina. Investigators say they were called to the area of E. Lincoln Way and Nichols Boulevard around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

A 13 year-old girl told officers that she was walking her dog when a suspicious vehicle parked next to her on the street. A man wearing a black collared jacket and a lime green neck gator reportedly exited the rear driver side of the vehicle and started to approach the girl. The passenger in the front of the vehicle then opened his door and grabbed the teen by her wrist. Investigators say the victim’s dog began to bark, and she was able to pull away and run to her home.

The man that approached the girl is described as white, with short blonde hair, around 6′-6′2″. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2012 black Dodge Charger with extremely dark tinted windows and no visible license plate.

The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects and locating the vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sparks Police Dispatch at (775) 353-2231, Sparks Police Detectives at (775) 353-2225, or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

