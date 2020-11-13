Several Washoe County schools move to distance learning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has received notification of new cases at several schools, prompting those campuses to move to full distance learning temporarily.

Reno High School, Galena High School, Maxwell Elementary School, and Sparks High School will all start full distance learning on Friday, November 13 and will resume in-person learning on Monday, November 23 due to a high number of exclusions and to allow for contact tracing.

To view the full list of schools currently impacted by COVID-19, click here.

