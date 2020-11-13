Advertisement

Several Washoe County schools move to distance learning

(WSAZ)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:20 PM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has received notification of new cases at several schools, prompting those campuses to move to full distance learning temporarily.

Reno High School, Galena High School, Maxwell Elementary School, and Sparks High School will all start full distance learning on Friday, November 13 and will resume in-person learning on Monday, November 23 due to a high number of exclusions and to allow for contact tracing.

To view the full list of schools currently impacted by COVID-19, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Sisolak gives an update on Nov. 10, 2020 regarding the the state's response to the...
Gov. Sisolak implements Stay at Home 2.0 for Nevadans
Mono County Sheriff's Office
Husband and wife identified in Mono County murder investigation
Alternate care site built in parking garage at Renown Medical Center, Reno, Nevada
COVID cases rise, Renown prepares
WCSO Search and Rescue teams are assisting Lassen County in looking for two women, missing...
Woman’s body found during search for two missing Lassen Co. women
Reno Police on scene of a shooting on Neil Rd. on November 12, 2020.
Reno Police arrest suspect after fatal shooting on Neil Rd.

Latest News

COVID sparks new restrictions, "cancel" Thanksgiving
COVID sparks new restrictions, "cancel" Thanksgiving
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wears a mask as she attends a news conference in Hall A of the...
Chicago issues new COVID-19 restrictions before Thanksgiving
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 433 new cases, 139 recoveries
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores