Advertisement

Reno PD closing its lobby due to COVID-19

Reno Police badge
Reno Police badge(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:40 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is closing its main lobby to walk-in services due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

If you need to file a report, register with the Work Applicant Unit, or pick up property, you are asked to go to RenoPD.com, download the MyRPD app, or call (775) 334-2175.

The lobby closure is effective Friday, November 13, 2020 until further notice.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCSO Search and Rescue teams are assisting Lassen County in looking for two women, missing...
Woman’s body found during search for two missing Lassen Co. women
Reno Police on scene of a shooting on Neil Rd. on November 12, 2020.
Reno Police arrest suspect after fatal shooting on Neil Rd.
Mono County Sheriff's Office
Husband and wife identified in Mono County murder investigation
Sparks Police searching for attempted kidnapping suspects
Gov. Sisolak gives an update on Nov. 10, 2020 regarding the the state's response to the...
Gov. Sisolak implements Stay at Home 2.0 for Nevadans

Latest News

Teachers who have face-to-face interactions with their students are worried about their risks...
Worries about virus safety stresses teachers at in-person schools
Students wait to ride a school bus in Wheeling, Ill., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. School District 214...
With COVID-19 surging, schools suspend in-person education
Local doctor says the vaccine can be distributed within 6 to 12 months
Pfizer prepares for COVID vaccine distribution
SeaDream I was meant to show the world it was possible to sail safely during the coronavirus...
COVID-19 cases hit 1st Caribbean cruise since pandemic