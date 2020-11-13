Reno PD closing its lobby due to COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is closing its main lobby to walk-in services due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

If you need to file a report, register with the Work Applicant Unit, or pick up property, you are asked to go to RenoPD.com, download the MyRPD app, or call (775) 334-2175.

The lobby closure is effective Friday, November 13, 2020 until further notice.

