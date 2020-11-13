Advertisement

Power of the Purse goes virtual

(WITN)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:26 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Power of the Purse, the annual shopping and socializing event benefitting the Nevada Women’s Fund (NWF), is moving to a virtual format this year and will take place on Friday, November 20 at 6 p.m. The event is in its 13th year and continues to link northern Nevadans to local vendors as a way to encourage holiday shopping while supporting NWF in its mission to empower achievement in women and families.

“Our generous community has truly embraced Power of the Purse as a ‘must-attend’ affair to kick off the holiday season and raise money to support the mission of the Nevada Women’s Fund. We will do that again this year, but in a way that is safe for all,” said Isabelle Rodriguez Wilson, President and CEO of NWF. “We are thrilled to be able to host Power of the Purse in a virtual format that will still be fun, engaging and interactive and of course will include the beloved purse raffle.”

Returning vendors include Dorinda’s Chocolates, Stylish Scribe, Tamacino Jewelry, State 36 Clothing and more. The Designer Purse Raffle marks the highlight of the event and features unique, high-end purses from brand names such as Michael Kors, Frye, Brahmin, Dooney & Bourke, Coach, Prada and many others.

The Nevada Women’s Fund has awarded nearly $240,000 this year in educational scholarships and community grants to empower the lives of women and families. Since it was founded in 1982, NWF has awarded more than $8.1 million in community funding.

This year’s virtual Power of the Purse event is free for participants. To register and participate visit the event homepage here. You can find more information about Nevada Women’s Fund here.

