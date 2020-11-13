Advertisement

Nintendo revives Game & Watch console for its 40th anniversary

The new Game & Watch retails for $50.
The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen...
The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen and charges with a USB-C cord.(Source: Nintendo, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:51 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nintendo has revived one of its oldest portable consoles from the 1980s – The Game & Watch.

The black-and-white handheld came out before the Game Boy and each one only played a single game.

The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen and charges with a USB-C cord.

It plays three games: Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels and Ball (the Mario version).

The 40th-anniversary edition of Game & Watch retails for $50.

It’s on sale for a limited time.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCSO Search and Rescue teams are assisting Lassen County in looking for two women, missing...
Woman’s body found during search for two missing Lassen Co. women
Reno Police on scene of a shooting on Neil Rd. on November 12, 2020.
Reno Police arrest suspect after fatal shooting on Neil Rd.
Mono County Sheriff's Office
Husband and wife identified in Mono County murder investigation
Sparks Police searching for attempted kidnapping suspects
Gov. Sisolak gives an update on Nov. 10, 2020 regarding the the state's response to the...
Gov. Sisolak implements Stay at Home 2.0 for Nevadans

Latest News

RAW: 2 dead in explosion at Conn. VA hospital (no sound)
Video from the scene where two people are dead following an explosion at West Haven V.A. Campus...
2 workers dead, 1 person missing in Conn. veterans hospital blast
In this Nov. 5, 2007 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers assistant general manager Kim Ng walks...
Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM
Reno Police badge
Reno PD closing its lobby due to COVID-19