Nevada National Guard member overcomes COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The global pandemic has taught us a lot during 2020, particularly that no one is immune to COVID-19. A Nevada Army National Guard member, working the frontlines to keep everyone safe, knows this all too well after contracting the virus.

“Joining the guard I was expecting maybe fires, earthquakes, or hurricanes, but never in a million years was I expecting a pandemic," Maj. Laurie MacAfee said.

Maj. MacAfee is a State Occupational Health Nurse with the Nevada National Guard, working in the fight against COVID-19 for the past eight months.

Maj. MacAfee added, “We went and worked with the Washoe County Health District because we knew they had already established a drive-thru testing collection site. I was flying back and forth from reno to vegas with my team every other week.”

Near the end of June, she ended up getting sick with the Coronavirus. Her symptoms ranged from fever to chills, body aches, and loss of taste.

“It was moments of feeling fine and then moments of walking from my bedroom to get some water in the kitchen and I had to stop at my couch just because I was so exhausted," Maj. MacAfee said, "My resting heart rate is usually in the low 60s, but I was averaging 130 while sitting down.”

By day 12, she said things finally started looking up. During her 17-day battle, Maj. MacAfee never had to go to the hospital.

Maj. MacAfee added, “It’s been a long recovery as far as lung capacity and working out. I feel tons better, but I’m just not quite the same yet, but I know I’m getting there.”

It’s been nearly four months since she has recovered.

“It gave me a lot of perspective and compassion for those who are going through it. I get it, and therefore I feel like it’s only made me a better nurse and a better soldier.”

Maj. MacAfee says she hopes her journey encourages everyone to keep wearing a mask and stay socially distant, but more importantly, be kind to one another.

Maj. MacAfee added, “This is real, it does happen and we’re all subject to it.”

She is originally from Bishop, Calif., and has been with the Nevada Army National Guard for two years.

