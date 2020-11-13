Law enforcement steps up enforcement in local school zones

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In August of 2019 two Traner Middle School student were hit by a car in a crosswalk as they headed to school. One student was severely injured, the other sustained major injuries.

This was only one of approximately 30 accidents in school zones last year.

Lieutenant Scott Shaw with Reno P.D. says just one incident in a school zone is too many.

“Things can happen in a blink of an eye,” says Shaw. “A child loses something and runs out in front of a car. And if you are not paying attention to what you are doing...be present when you are driving,” he says.

Lieutenant Shaw says a state grant will allow law enforcement to further patrol school zones throughout the Truckee Meadows.

Shaw says the most common mistake drivers make is speeding in a school zone. Slower speeds may be in place all day long or times may be stagnated.

Drivers must yield to pedestrians in cross walks. And there are other laws which are specifically geared to school zones which will be enforced. Chances are drivers will go through a school zone on their way to work or running errands during the work week,

Lieutenant Shaw says there isn’t one school or one area they will be patrolling. He says all will be involved. And this grant goes on until October of next year.

