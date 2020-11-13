KOLO ATE: Deli Towne USA

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Deli Towne USA has become a destination in Reno, serving up some of the best sandwiches in town.

“We’re probably the most expensive, but you get what you pay for,” said general manager LeAnn Berriesford.

That’s because their signature “Monster” sandwiches are typically a size bigger that anywhere else; where a small is more like a medium sold at other delis.

“And the bread is the core for everything,” added Berriesford.

They bake 15 different kinds of bread every day on-site, along with fresh cookies and brownies. Not the kind of food you’d expect at a gas station.

'The best sandwich I ever had was in a gas station," exclaimed Berriesford.

They’ve heard that so many times, it’s actually become their motto; sold on t-shirts. Deli Towne USA opened up 27 years ago in the Chevron on the corner of Lakeside and Moana. It’s been named “Best of Reno” and “Best of Northern Nevada” multiple times, and was even named the “Best Sandwich in Nevada” by People magazine.

“It was amazing to us,” admitted Berriesford. “That was just like, woah!”

They also offer fresh salads and soups, and even have a wide variety of to-go food already packaged for those in a rush. And due to the pandemic, they have now begun selling things online.

“You can order a sandwich, pay for it. Come park in the back, call us, we’ll bring it out to you. You don’t even have to come in,” explained Berriesford.

Deli Towne USA is located at 3650 Lakeside Drive in Reno. You can get more information by clicking on the link below.

