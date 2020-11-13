Advertisement

Friday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:58 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A fast-moving Pacific storm will bring gusty wind area-wide on Friday. Snow levels will rise to around Lake Tahoe-level, with scattered rain showers for lower elevations. Sierra snowfall will only top out around 6″ above 7,000′, but this will be enough for controls over the passes Friday afternoon through early Saturday. The rest of the weekend looks quieter and milder, but still cloudy and breezy at times. Another storm is possible in the middle of next week. -Jeff

