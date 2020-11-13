Esmeralda County reports its first COVID-19 case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Esmeralda County is reporting its first COVID-19 positive case.

Esmeralda was one of the last counties in the nation to have a reported case.

The county has a population of only 974, the least populous county in Nevada. That equates to roughly .3 people per square mile. It is the second-least densely populated county in America.

There are no medical facilities in Esmeralda County so residents needing medical treatment often seek care in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.