Esmeralda County reports its first COVID-19 case

By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:16 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Esmeralda County is reporting its first COVID-19 positive case.

Esmeralda was one of the last counties in the nation to have a reported case.

The county has a population of only 974, the least populous county in Nevada. That equates to roughly .3 people per square mile. It is the second-least densely populated county in America.

There are no medical facilities in Esmeralda County so residents needing medical treatment often seek care in Las Vegas.

