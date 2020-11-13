Advertisement

Donnie Wahlberg surprises server with $2,020 tip for $35 lunch

He left a similar tip on New Year’s Day
Jenny McCarthy, left, and Donnie Wahlberg in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Jenny McCarthy, left, and Donnie Wahlberg in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.(Source: Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 1:34 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDWICH, Mass. (Gray News) – Boston native Donnie Wahlberg left a $2,020 tip on a $35 tab at a Cape Cod restaurant last week.

The actor had lunch on Nov. 7 at the Marshland Restaurants and Bakery when he added the generous gratuity.

“A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg!” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said. “When asked about it all he said was ‘who’s up next?!’ #2020tipchallenge.”

A very special thank you to our friend @donniewahlberg! When asked about it all he said was “who’s up next?!”...

Posted by Marshland Restaurants and Bakery on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Wahlberg began the year in a similar fashion when he left another $2,020 tip on a $76.45 bill at an IHOP in St. Charles, Illinois, on New Year’s Day.

His wife and actress Jenny McCarthy posted about it on Twitter.

“@DonnieWahlberg starting 2020 off like the amazing man he is,” she said.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davion Simonton, 21, of Reno was arrested for murder.
Reno Police identify victim & suspect in fatal shooting on Neil Rd.
WCSO Search and Rescue teams are assisting Lassen County in looking for two women, missing...
Identity released of woman whose body was found during search
Sparks Police searching for attempted kidnapping suspects
Mono County Sheriff's Office
Husband and wife identified in Mono County murder investigation
Several Washoe County schools move to distance learning

Latest News

Halfback Paul Hornung of the Green Bay Packers takes a lingering look at chilly Lambeau Field...
NFL Hall of Fame running back Paul Hornung dies at 84
Esmeralda County first COVID case
Esmeralda County reports its first COVID-19 case
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is displayed at the 2020...
GM recalling nearly 69K Bolt electric cars due to fire risk
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
As virus cases surge, elected officials resist restrictions