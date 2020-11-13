City of Sparks and Sparks Police limiting services temporarily

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Washoe County, several local agencies are temporarily moving to online or appointment only services for the next two weeks. The move comes as Governor Sisolak suggests Nevadans limit interactions outside their home for at least 14 days.

The Sparks Police Department will be implementing several preventative measures to help reduce or prevent the exposure and spread of COVID-19. These changes will begin on Monday, November 16. Here are the changes to be aware of:

Non-Essential Services will be suspended until further notice

Criminal History Requests (Online or Mail ONLY)

Case Requests (Online or Mail ONLY)

Convicted Persons Registration (Online or Mail ONLY)

Sex Offender Registration (Online or Mail ONLY)

Front desk will be open by appointment only

For more information you can contact the Records Department at (775) 353-2243.

The City of Sparks will be moving to appointment only for some of its services, and others will be suspended temporarily. Here is a list of those changes:

City Hall in-person services are available by appointment only. Customer Service staff are not available to assist walk-in customers but can be reached at (775) 353-5555.

Many City employees are working from home to comply with social distancing recommendations. As a result, appropriate employees will not be available to assist walk-in customers.

Passport services are not available until further notice.

Many City services are available online. Online services include: Sewer payments: https://sparks.merchanttransact.com/ Business license applications and renewals: https://cityofsparks.us/departments/business-license-dept/ Building permit applications: https://cityofsparks.us/departments/building-permits/

Sewer payments and business license renewal fees can also be placed in the white City of Sparks drop-box outside of City Hall at 431 Prater Way.

Sparks Municipal Court will be closed Monday, November 16 through Friday, November 27. Only essential services such as in-custody video arraignments will be held during this time. More information can be found here: https://cityofsparks.us/departments/sparks-municipal-court/

You can visit the Sparks Police Department website here and City of Sparks website here for more information.

