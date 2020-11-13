Carson City man waiting seven months for DETR payment

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Jeff Arnold says he’s close to running out of money and is raising three of his children on his own because he wife passed away.

Arnold is a construction laborer.

He agreed to share his story with KOLO 8 Evening Anchor Noah Bond at Fuji park in Carson City in the hopes it will eventually lead to a long term permanent solution and prevent this from happening again.

“Why did you first stop working in April?” Bond.

“I took it off because the government said for everyone, 'If you don’t have to work, stay home, and I have an elderly father,” Arnold.

“How old is your father?” Bond.

“78-years-old,” Arnold.

“How close does your father live to you?” Bond.

“A couple houses away,” Arnold.

“How many kids do you have at home right now?” Bond.

“Three,” Arnold.

“How old are they?” Bond.

“Eight, 13, and 14,” Arnold.

“Does your father help with your kids? He helps pick them up from school. Is that correct?” Bond.

“Yes, my parents usually pick them up,” Arnold.

He says he filed for 21 days of unemployment benefits over four different periods of time since the pandemic began.

“If you were to catch this virus you would be in a position to share it with your father?” Bond.

“Yes,” Arnold.

“And that’s the reason you took off for these first two periods. Is that correct?” Bond.

“Yes,” Arnold.

“Do you rightfully qualify for this unemployment insurance for the first two periods that you applied for?” Bond.

He says the third and fourth filings, in September and November, were the result of being in-between jobs.

“How much money do you have left in your bank account?” Bond.

“Probably $1000, $1500. I think,” Arnold.

“What does that mean for you?” Bond.

“It’s insecurity,” Arnold.

“Gov. Sisolak said the State was hit with a tidal wave of applications and it will take time. They can only process so many at a time. What do you want to say to that? Is that fair for the Gov. to say that?” Bond.

“I don’t know, it’s been eight months (since the state was shut down because of the pandemic). You can understand things take time-- great. A few weeks, a month. God, two months. Eight months later though, there’s no excuse,” Arnold.

“Tell me about the process if you could about communicating with DETR?” Bond.

“You can’t communicate with DETR. I’ve sent letters. I’ve tried calling. Everyone tries calling. That’s impossible,” Arnold.

“Are you looking for work right now?” Bond.

“I have work next week,” Arnold.

“What would you like to say to DETR?” Bond.

“Get with the program. Start processing claims. Maybe hold them responsible for how many claims they process each week just a thought,” Arnold.

“Jeff, what would you like to say to Gov. Sisolak?” Bond.

“I would like to say start paying people’s unemployment. Help them out. There’s people worse off than I am,” Arnold.

Bond says he will continue sharing your stories until everyone who applied for and qualifies for unemployment benefits because of the pandemic is paid.

