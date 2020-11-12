Washoe Co. Library suspends services temporarily

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Library system is suspending in-person services temporarily due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The announcement affects Grab-and-Go and Drive-Up hold pickup-services until December 1, 2020.

You can still return books through the library book drops, and there will be no fines assessed on overdue items.

Virtual events, audiobooks, ebooks and magazines are still accessible at www.washoecountylibrary.us.

