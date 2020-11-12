Veterans travel to Fernley to pay their respects

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Like most days at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery it’s very quiet. Children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and wives come to pay their respects.

But on Veterans Day flags, flowers, and relatives can be seen sprucing up headstones.

World War II Veteran Jimmie Monsoor is here in the late morning of November 11, 2020. He is here to pay respects to his wife Marilyn who died after 39 years of marriage. She too was a Veteran

“Marilyn my wife was a lieutenant colonel nurse in the Air Force,” says Monsoor. “She served in Aerovac in Viet Nam. And I lost her on Christmas Eve 2017,” he says.

At 92 he says he still has a lot of life left. He says Veterans Day is set aside for people like him who served their country and did it proudly.

“It is sad. It is sad. It is not a happy day,” he says. “Even though we pay homage to those who have passed, and honor those to come. Yes,” says Monsoor.

Groups of two or three continued to stop in and pay their respects on Veterans Day. Because of COVID, there are no parades, or big ceremonies. Perhaps this is their own way of paying homage to the living by recognizing the dead.

For Veteran Frank Rivera he would be nowhere else on this day.

“Every time you look around and you see the freedoms we enjoy, we have to take a step back and realize that none of that came free,” says Rivera. “All of that came at a cost. Some of that with sacrifices being spent thousands of miles from family members and some paying the ultimate price,” he says.

While this Veterans Day was void of parades and flags on all graves, the Veterans we talked to say that’s all nice but certainly not necessary to make the day have meaning.

