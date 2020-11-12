Three dead, two missing and 31 rescued from floodwaters at N.C. campground

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were killed, two are still missing - including a baby - and more than 30 were rescued as floodwaters overtook a campground in Alexander County Thursday.

At least 31 campers were rescued at the Hiddenite Family Camp Ground off of Princess Lane near the South Yadkin River, and officials say three people are still missing.

Crews were originally searching for five missing people, including a 1-year-old child. During a press conference at 2 p.m., officials said one of the missing people was found dead inside a camper, but did not give any further details about the victim.

Later, at 4 p.m., officials said two more deaths have been confirmed.

Currently, there is one adult and one child who are presumed missing. The doors to the campers cannot be opened due to high water. Emergency personnel are continuing the search.

Alexander County experienced major flooding during the recent storm with approximately 7-10 inches of rain overnight. Approximately 50 roadways across the county have been compromised, with four bridges washed out.

Around noon, at least five boat crews were still on the water searching for the missing people. Officials said the water was so high, most doors to the campers being searched could not be opened.

The Conover Responded to the area for the water rescues around 6 a.m. Crews took boats to the campers and residents and brought them to higher ground.

In addition, an automobile accident occurred on Hopewell Church Road in the Vashti community due to a bridge outage and high water. The car’s occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity has not been released.

This is a long Howard’s Creek in Burke county. A lot of water rising and moving fast. ⁦@ScottyPowell_WX⁩ pic.twitter.com/hMlLVv2Jwu — Steve Ohnesorge WBTV (@WBTVSteveO) November 12, 2020

Alexander County Emergency Services opened a storm shelter at East Taylorsville Baptist Church at approximately 7:00 a.m. for those affected by the flooding. There are currently 13 people in the shelter.

Some patients were being treated by EMS, but their conditions were not provided.

Conover officials also responded to a water rescue along County Home Road in Wittenburg, where a vehicle reportedly went over a bridge.

Details surrounding the rescues were not provided.

Burke County also saw rising water and at least one mudslide as the heavy rainfall rolled through. Officials say more than 10 inches fell across the county in total.

Fifty roads were “compromised” by the flooding, officials said, with four bridges completely washed away.

Alexander County Schools opted to have students learn virtually Thursday in response to the flooding concerns and dangerous road conditions.

In Burke County, a mudslide closed down Mineral Springs Mountain Road.

Water was rising and moving quickly along Howard’s Creek in Burke County.

Charlotte fire crews are responding to multiple reports of flooding around the city. “Do not attempt to drive or walk across roads that are covered by water,” firefighters tweeted.

⚠️ALERT⚠️@NWSGSP has issued a flash flood warning for our area until 11 a.m. DO NOT attempt to travel unless necessary and never attempt to drive through flooded roadways. If you see a blocked road due to flooding, you can report it by calling 3-1-1. pic.twitter.com/o861jnUsiR — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) November 12, 2020

