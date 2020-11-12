Advertisement

Thursday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:19 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

A Pacific storm will move into the region Friday into Saturday. Valleys will see gusty wind and a few showers, while the Sierra will get a shot of snow. While amounts will stay on the lighter side, controls area likely over the passes. The weather will be mild and quiet Sunday through Tuesday, with another system possible for the middle of next week. -Jeff

Most Read

Gov. Sisolak gives an update on Nov. 10, 2020 regarding the the state's response to the...
Gov. Sisolak implements Stay at Home 2.0 for Nevadans
Mono County Sheriff's Office
Man and woman found murdered along U.S. 395 in Mono County
Washoe County has been flagged as having an elevated risk transmission for COVID-19 for the 7th...
Nevada officials flag 10 counties as having elevated transmission for COVID-19
A San Bernardino man was killed in a crash with a FedEx van near McGill in White Pine County.
San Bernardino man killed in head-on crash with FedEx van in eastern NV
Cathy Woods
NV Board of Examiners approves settlement for Cathy Woods

Latest News

8 Day Forecast Starting Nov 12
Wednesday AM Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather