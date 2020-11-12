Thursday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A Pacific storm will move into the region Friday into Saturday. Valleys will see gusty wind and a few showers, while the Sierra will get a shot of snow. While amounts will stay on the lighter side, controls area likely over the passes. The weather will be mild and quiet Sunday through Tuesday, with another system possible for the middle of next week. -Jeff