Reno Police looking for suspect in shooting on Neil Rd.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects in connection with a shooting that left one person injured.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 on Neil Road near S. McCarran Boulevard.

Police said the person who was injured was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

There is no suspect description at this time.

The incident prompted precautionary lockdowns at Smithridge Elementary and Pine Middle School, but those lockdowns have since been lifted.

