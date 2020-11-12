Advertisement

Man shot after reportedly breaking into vehicle in Lovelock

A shooting investigation is underway in Lovelock.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:36 AM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOVELOCK, Nev. (KOLO) - An investigation is underway in Lovelock following a reported vehicle burglary and shooting.

It happened November 10, 2020 around 8:45 p.m.

The City of Lovelock Police Department said officers responded to the area of 6th Street and Dartmouth Avenue and found a man in the street with a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police that the man had broken into a vehicle and was confronted by the owner of the vehicle and two others. The man got out of the vehicle and rushed at them, witnesses said. One of them had a 12-gauge shotgun. Witnesses said when he attempted to grab the gun, he was shot once in the abdomen.

He was taken to Renown Medical via Care Flight. His condition was not released.

No arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation.

