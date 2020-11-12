Advertisement

Man arrested in fatal shooting in Lovelock

Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:57 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVELOCK, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is in jail and charged with one count of open murder following a shooting in Lovelock.

It was reported just before 11 p.m. on November 3, 2020.

Officers responded to 150 Main Street and found a man dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. The City of Lovelock Police Department identified him as 39-year-old Scott MacDonald.

On November 4, 2020 just before 1 a.m. officers arrested the suspect in the shooting, 21-year-old Jose Figueroa. He is also charged with one count of illegally concealing a firearm.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting. It is being investigated by The Nevada Department of Public Safety, Investigations Division.

