Advertisement

‘Lockdown’ is the Collins Dictionary 2020 word of the year

Coronavirus is No. 2
The British dictionary measured 250,000 uses of lockdown this year, compared to just 4,000 in...
The British dictionary measured 250,000 uses of lockdown this year, compared to just 4,000 in 2019.(Source: Collins Dictionary, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:56 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Collins Dictionary has named “lockdown” as its word of the year.

The British dictionary measured 250,000 uses of lockdown this year, compared to just 4,000 in 2019.

Sticking with the theme, more than half of the Collins Top 10 is related to the coronavirus pandemic, including the word coronavirus.

Here’s the rest of the list from our friends who practice British English:

  • BLM – short for Black Lives Matter
  • Keyworker – someone without whose work society cannot function properly
  • Furlough – a temporary laying-off of employees
  • Self-isolate – to quarantine oneself if one has or suspects one has a contagious disease
  • Social distancing – a set of measures aimed at stopping the spread of infectious disease, based on staying away from other people as much as possible
  • Megxit – the withdrawal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal duties
  • TikToker – a person who regularly shares or appears in videos on TikTok
  • Mukbang – a video or webcast in which the host eats a large quantity of food for the entertainment of viewers

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Sisolak gives an update on Nov. 10, 2020 regarding the the state's response to the...
Gov. Sisolak implements Stay at Home 2.0 for Nevadans
Alternate care site built in parking garage at Renown Medical Center, Reno, Nevada
COVID cases rise, Renown prepares
Mono County Sheriff's Office
Man and woman found murdered along U.S. 395 in Mono County
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 410 new cases, 113 recoveries
Washoe County and regional partners have issued two public surveys they say will create the...
Public input wanted in Washoe County’s COVID-19 recovery plan

Latest News

A shooting investigation is underway in Lovelock.
Man shot after reportedly breaking into vehicle in Lovelock
Next steps for a Covid-19 vaccine could be challenging: storing, transporting and distributing...
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history
Rep. James Comer (R-KY) reacts to projected Biden win
Refugees and migrants are rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, after...
UN migration agency: 74 drown after boat capsizes near Libya