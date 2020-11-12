Local woman starts GoFundMe to help homeless population

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno woman will purchase items to help the local homeless population ahead of winter.

Denaja Lewis, 21, hopes to collect $1,000 by this Friday. She will make care packages. The packages will include items such as blankets, socks, gloves, masks, and scarves.

“One thousand dollars, it can go a long way, just because the blankets they are $2.00 at Walmart, you can really stock up, bundle up on everything.”

Lewis wanted to make a difference after noticing several tents covered in snow near her apartment complex last week.

Lewis said, “They don’t have the families like we do, they don’t have the health and resources like we do, we need to be helping our community.”

She said a lot of people are still impacted by the pandemic and COVID-19 could make it challenging to find available resources.

Lewis and her mother will pass out the care packages this Saturday.

If you would like to donate items you can email Lewis at denajalewis@yahoo.com

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.