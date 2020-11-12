Advertisement

Local woman starts GoFundMe to help homeless population

A Reno woman will purchase items to help the local homeless population ahead of winter.
A Reno woman will purchase items to help the local homeless population ahead of winter.(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:24 AM PST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno woman will purchase items to help the local homeless population ahead of winter.

Denaja Lewis, 21, hopes to collect $1,000 by this Friday. She will make care packages. The packages will include items such as blankets, socks, gloves, masks, and scarves.

“One thousand dollars, it can go a long way, just because the blankets they are $2.00 at Walmart, you can really stock up, bundle up on everything.”

Lewis wanted to make a difference after noticing several tents covered in snow near her apartment complex last week.

Lewis said, “They don’t have the families like we do, they don’t have the health and resources like we do, we need to be helping our community.”

She said a lot of people are still impacted by the pandemic and COVID-19 could make it challenging to find available resources.

Lewis and her mother will pass out the care packages this Saturday.

If you would like to donate items you can email Lewis at denajalewis@yahoo.com

For monetary donations click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Sisolak gives an update on Nov. 10, 2020 regarding the the state's response to the...
Gov. Sisolak implements Stay at Home 2.0 for Nevadans
Mono County Sheriff's Office
Man and woman found murdered along U.S. 395 in Mono County
Alternate care site built in parking garage at Renown Medical Center, Reno, Nevada
COVID cases rise, Renown prepares
Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Texas teacher accused of killing son while driving him to school
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 410 new cases, 113 recoveries