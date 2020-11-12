Hundreds pack Virginia City for annual Veterans Day Parade

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A day well spent for hundreds of spectators and veterans in Virginia City.

“It’s really important for (these spectators) to come out, and for us to say ‘thank you so much,'" said Patrice Malailua, a visitor from Dayton.

Giving thanks is just one reason Malailua and her friend, Terri Soohoo, who made the trip from Oakland, came to see the parade. Both ladies are part of military families and have relatives who served or are currently serving.

“We cherish our freedom," Soohoo said. "That’s what Veterans Day means to us. We can honor all of our military that have fought so hard for our freedom.”

Freedom is something the two friends say younger generations take for granted. Malailua took time to make sure two kids watching the parade understand the freedoms they have today.

“(The kids) were just standing there and I gave them two flags," she said.

The parade also gave veterans a chance to receive some praise. Wes Francis is an Air Force veteran who served in Desert Storm. He has not missed the parade in nearly a decade.

“For me, it’s not about the thanks, it’s about giving thanks and showing that appreciation for people who have done what they’ve done so that we can be out here.”

To have the chance to mingle with other veterans and reminisce is something Francis looks forward to every year.

“It’s always been a brotherhood, always been a family," he said of his military colleagues. "We’ll always stand beside each other no matter what. It’s great seeing everyone come up here and showing that we still stand beside each other.”

Despite the decent turnout, some there did note a smaller crowd and shorter parade than in years past. The Coronavirus possibly playing a part in the turnout.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.