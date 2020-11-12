Advertisement

Hundreds pack Virginia City for annual Veterans Day Parade

Hundreds of veterans and spectators packed C Street to watch the annual Veterans Day Parade
Hundreds of veterans and spectators packed C Street to watch the annual Veterans Day Parade(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 6:17 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A day well spent for hundreds of spectators and veterans in Virginia City.

“It’s really important for (these spectators) to come out, and for us to say ‘thank you so much,'" said Patrice Malailua, a visitor from Dayton.

Giving thanks is just one reason Malailua and her friend, Terri Soohoo, who made the trip from Oakland, came to see the parade. Both ladies are part of military families and have relatives who served or are currently serving.

“We cherish our freedom," Soohoo said. "That’s what Veterans Day means to us. We can honor all of our military that have fought so hard for our freedom.”

Freedom is something the two friends say younger generations take for granted. Malailua took time to make sure two kids watching the parade understand the freedoms they have today.

“(The kids) were just standing there and I gave them two flags," she said.

The parade also gave veterans a chance to receive some praise. Wes Francis is an Air Force veteran who served in Desert Storm. He has not missed the parade in nearly a decade.

“For me, it’s not about the thanks, it’s about giving thanks and showing that appreciation for people who have done what they’ve done so that we can be out here.”

To have the chance to mingle with other veterans and reminisce is something Francis looks forward to every year.

“It’s always been a brotherhood, always been a family," he said of his military colleagues. "We’ll always stand beside each other no matter what. It’s great seeing everyone come up here and showing that we still stand beside each other.”

Despite the decent turnout, some there did note a smaller crowd and shorter parade than in years past. The Coronavirus possibly playing a part in the turnout.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Sisolak gives an update on Nov. 10, 2020 regarding the the state's response to the...
Gov. Sisolak implements Stay at Home 2.0 for Nevadans
Mono County Sheriff's Office
Man and woman found murdered along U.S. 395 in Mono County
Washoe County has been flagged as having an elevated risk transmission for COVID-19 for the 7th...
Nevada officials flag 10 counties as having elevated transmission for COVID-19
A San Bernardino man was killed in a crash with a FedEx van near McGill in White Pine County.
San Bernardino man killed in head-on crash with FedEx van in eastern NV
Cathy Woods
NV Board of Examiners approves settlement for Cathy Woods

Latest News

Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Alternate care site built in parking garage at Renown Medical Center, Reno, Nevada
COVID cases rise, Renown prepares
Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Fernley
Veterans travel to Fernley to pay their respects
Veteran at headstone at Northern Nevada Veterans Cemetery
Veterans travel to Fernley to pay their respects