California launches free statewide wildfire cleanup program

Consolidated Debris Removal Program
Consolidated Debris Removal Program
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:21 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After California’s unprecedented wildfire season, with over 9,000 fires and more than 4 million acres burned, the Golden State is making sure wildfire survivors get back on their feet. Thousands were left without homes and dozens of lives were lost.

“Communities do need to be rebuilt; they’re the foundation of how we live.”

Chris McSwain, Public Information Officer with CalRecycle

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has mission tasked the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) to operate the statewide Consolidated Debris Removal Program, in support of local governments, to remove debris resulting from disasters.

“We remove any remaining asbestos, contaminated soil, ash, metal, concrete, and hazard trees," Chris McSwain, Public Information Officer with CalRecycle said, "All of that stuff is toxic and it needs to be removed; we don’t want it to be washed into the watershed, or the stream beds and damage the environment.”

The locally-driven initiative gives those affected a safe option to clear their property at no cost.

McSwain added, “We understand that people want to revisit their property, but it’s really important for people to understand that it’s really unsafe to interact with household ash.”

Dozens of counties across the state were devastated by wildfires. 25 of them are part of the program. Due to the regional diversity of impacted communities in 2020, the state-managed debris removal will involve four operational branches, which include:

Bay Branch (1,201 burn sites, 5 counties): Monterey, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus

Inland Branch (1,443 burn sites, 6 counties): Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Yolo

North Branch (2,157 burn sites, 9 counties): Butte, Lassen, Nevada, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Trinity, Yuba

South Branch (823 burn sites, 5 counties): Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, Tulare, Tuolumne

“We make sure that their property gets back to its pre-fire conditions," McSwain said, "We’re making a direct impact on recovery in people’s lives, and that sticks with you, it changes you, you take your work very personally.”

Phase 1 is currently underway, with crews managed by the California Department of Toxic Substances Control and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency removing household hazardous waste. Phase 2 consists of private contractor crews managed by CalRecycle who will remove the remaining asbestos, assess and document properties, and clear contaminated soil, ash, metal, concrete, hazard trees, and other debris.

California residents who want to participate in the debris removal program must sign Right-of-Entry (ROE) agreements to grant cleanup crews access to their property by Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Property owners can submit these permission forms with their local governments.

McSwain added, “Each survivor is their best advocate and so be sure to check out what’s available to you, and not just in debris removal, but for all the recovery resources that are made available.”

Currently available local wildfire recovery resources include Monterey, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Butte, Nevada, Shasta, Siskiyou, Trinity, Fresno, Los Angeles, Madera, and Tulare counties.

CalRecycle has also posted the contract solicitations for the debris removal contractors, licensed tree operators, and program consultants.  You can find the solicitations here.

