A Local Veteran and His Family Receive Dream Home(Bryan Geiger Photography)
By Abel Garcia
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:47 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Veterans, taking the call for action and placing their lives on the line to fight for our freedom. A local veteran and his family receiving a gift for his service.

Daniel Tingle, Army Specialist Daniel was stationed in Iraq in 2007, when he was struck by three mortar rounds, causing severe injuries.

“The day of the injury was a scary day, it was a day that I didn’t think I was going to be coming home,” said Tingle.

After 26 surgeries, the pain was no longer tolerable in his leg, leading to amputation. Tingle said receiving this custom built home in Minden from Jared Allen’s Home for Wounded Warriors, will help him focus on processing what he has been through.

“Those issues being my traumatic brain injury, to missing my leg, to my depression, a lot of other factors are taken out,” Tingle explained.

Tingle no longer has to worry about fitting in the hall or doorway with his wheelchair or scooter. Designers made sure the house accommodates Daniel’s injuries.

“I can be more self-sufficient more independent for myself where I am not relying on my wife and children,” Tingle said.

Tingle said that while he is extremely thankful for his new home, there is a larger issue that still remains. It is a fact that veterans are being forgotten.

“They may not have battle scars on the outside, but they certainly have battle scars on the inside,” stated Tingle.

Not only on Veterans Day but every day Tingle said is critical to remember all the men and women who serve, including the ones who never returned home.

