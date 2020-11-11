Advertisement

Wednesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:25 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Chilly nights and mild days are in the forecast through the end of the work week. The next storm system to bring windy weather and a chance of valley rain and Sierra snow will push in on Friday and lift out on Saturday. Travelers should prepare for controls in the mountains. Gusty wind is likely for valleys, especially north of Highway 50. More stormy weather is possible by the middle of next week. -Jeff

