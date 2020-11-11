Wednesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Chilly nights and mild days are in the forecast through the end of the work week. The next storm system to bring windy weather and a chance of valley rain and Sierra snow will push in on Friday and lift out on Saturday. Travelers should prepare for controls in the mountains. Gusty wind is likely for valleys, especially north of Highway 50. More stormy weather is possible by the middle of next week. -Jeff