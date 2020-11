RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Enjoy the dry and quiet weather will through Thursday before a fast moving system moves across the state Friday into Saturday. We’ll see gusty winds with periods of mountain snow and mainly light valley rain showers. Temperatures will remain below average for the next couple of days, then rise to a few degrees above average by early next week.

8 Day Forecast Starting Nov 12 (KOLO)

