Advertisement

Washoe County School District adds COVID-19 data tracker

Washoe County School District logo.
Washoe County School District logo.(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 7:24 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Nevada, schools are facing their own struggles with slowing the spread of the virus.

In recent weeks, four different schools have moved to full distance learning temporarily due to increased cases of COVID-19. Currently, there are nearly 40 schools with active Coronavirus cases.

In order to keep track of current cases in Washoe County schools, along with closures and re-openings, the district has added a new tool on its website. To access it, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mono County Sheriff's Office
Man and woman found murdered along U.S. 395 in Mono County
Woman sentenced to prison for murdering the father of her child
Washoe County workers test people at the Livestock Events Center
Washoe County suspends asymptomatic testing after record number of positive tests
Amanda Sharp-Jefferson
Las Vegas: Mother charged with killing her two children
Washoe County has been flagged as having an elevated risk transmission for COVID-19 for the 7th...
Nevada officials flag 10 counties as having elevated transmission for COVID-19

Latest News

Gov. Sisolak gives an update on Nov. 10, 2020 regarding the the state's response to the...
Gov. Sisolak implements Stay at Home 2.0 for Nevadans
U.S. Supreme Court Building
ACA decision could have major impact on Nevadans
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Election results for the 2020 General Election
Nevada General Election results