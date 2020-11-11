Washoe County School District adds COVID-19 data tracker

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Nevada, schools are facing their own struggles with slowing the spread of the virus.

In recent weeks, four different schools have moved to full distance learning temporarily due to increased cases of COVID-19. Currently, there are nearly 40 schools with active Coronavirus cases.

In order to keep track of current cases in Washoe County schools, along with closures and re-openings, the district has added a new tool on its website. To access it, click here.

