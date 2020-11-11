Advertisement

Trump, GOP drop Nevada court appeal of ballot count case

Election Lawsuit
Election Lawsuit(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:51 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - An on-again, off-again Nevada state court legal fight to stop the counting of mail ballots in the Las Vegas area is off again.

The Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed an appeal by the Donald Trump campaign and state Republican party, at their request.

A Trump Nevada campaign official didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to messages seeking comment.

Last week, the campaign and GOP tried to withdraw the appeal, saying a settlement had been reached. However, not all parties signed that pact. An active lawsuit filed in federal court in Nevada alleges ineligible votes were cast in the Las Vegas area.

