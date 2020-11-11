Public input wanted in Washoe County’s COVID-19 recovery plan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A path to recovery. That’s what Washoe County and regional partners are formulating, and they need your help.

Specifically, they want to know how the coronavirus pandemic has affected residents and businesses.

You can share your thoughts in two public surveys that the county said will create the foundation for effective recovery planning.

The surveys are available through at least November 30, 2020. They are meant to help officials understand the financial, educational, social, and emotional impacts on the community, as well as employment and economic losses.

“The time to plan for recovery is while we are still in the middle of a crisis so we are positioned and prepared to act as we transition to a new normal,” Kelly Echeverria, Washoe County recovery manager, said. “We need to hear from our business community and residents to understand how they’ve been affected and what support is most beneficial as we move beyond this pandemic.”

The survey geared toward residents, focuses on the personal, financial, and social impacts of the pandemic. According to the county, it gauges residents' comfort level with activities like grocery shopping, dining out, attending events, and playing sports, and asks for feedback on concerns related to healthcare, social distancing, travel, and possible exposure to the virus.

Business owners are also asked to take a survey specific to their needs and that address the issues of the economy and workforce. It explores the extent of business closures and reduced services, as well as the availability of remote operations and alternative resources for supplies.

Washoe County officials said the information provided in these surveys will help identify gaps in services and resources, and overall will help the community be more resilient.

To view and participate in the surveys, click here for businesses and here for residents. Spanish-language surveys are available here for businesses, and here for residents.

