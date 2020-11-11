Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates joy with giveaways

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nothing Bundt Cakes in Reno is adapting to the times, moving its annual giveaways online due to the pandemic.

Every November, the company normally runs in store contests asking customers to share their daily moments of bliss. Now, gift card giveaways are happening this week on the company’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

Owner Shele Silveira tells us that while she’s adapting to the mandates by doing more deliveries and requiring masks, she’s thrilled to hear about so many people wanting to offer up a smile, “People sending out gifts or asking us to deliver or just picking up a sweet treat for their neighbor or someone who really needs it. So I think that’s what’s really been nice and to be apart of..is to know that people are really trying to uplift others,” she states.

You can win a 20 dollar gift card through Saturday November 14th. National Bundt Day is Sunday November 15th. This Reno location is on South McCarran near South Virginia Street.

Here are the links to the company’s social media pages: https://www.facebook.com/NothingBundtCakesRenoNV and https://www.instagram.com/nothingbundtcakes/

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.