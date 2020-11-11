Advertisement

Nevada picked to finish 6th in Mountain West preseason poll

(KOLO)
By Mike Stefansson
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:03 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - The Nevada men’s basketball team was picked for sixth place in a preseason poll of media members covering Mountain West basketball, the conference announced today.

The Wolf Pack, which is coming off a 19-12 season in coach Steve Alford’s first year last year, returns just one starter in junior forward Robby Robinson but has three four-year transfers and a host of talented freshman filling out the roster this season. The Pack was 12-6 in conference play last year, which was tied for second in the 11-team league.

San Diego State was picked to win the league. Boise State and Utah State also received first-place votes and were predicted second and third, respectively. UNLV was tabbed for fourth and Colorado State was selected fifth. New Mexico was picked seventh, following by Fresno State, Wyoming, Air Force and San José State.

The Wolf Pack did not have any selections to the preseason all-conference team.

The 2020-21 schedule begins Nov. 25. The Wolf Pack’s complete schedule, including the newly formatted conference slate, will be released soon.

Season tickets for the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball seasons at Nevada will not be available as the athletics department continues to comply with regulations related to capacity and size of gatherings.

With reduced capacity measures in place – Washoe County recently lowered the maximum size of gatherings from 250 to 50 people – the Wolf Pack is not anticipating being able to accommodate fans until the early part of 2021 at the soonest. The decision to continue with the reduced capacity was made in alignment with the University’s ongoing mitigation efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Tickets won’t be sold for Wolf Pack non-conference games through the end of December as family members and guests of the student-athletes, coaches and department will be accommodated first within the allotted capacity. If the department is able to accommodate fans for games after the first of the year, tickets would be sold on a single-game basis only.

Fans can also support the basketball programs and have their place in Lawlor for the 2020-21 season. Be on the lookout for more information coming soon on how to purchase personalized cutouts that will be sold for men’s and women’s basketball games at Lawlor Events Center.

2020-21 MOUNTAIN WEST PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

Rank   Team (First-Place Votes)                  Points

1.         San Diego State (14) 211

2.         Boise State (4)           188

3.         Utah State (2)            177

4.         UNLV  160

5.         Colorado State          141

6.         Nevada           114

7.         New Mexico  106

8.         Fresno State 93

9.         Wyoming       59

10.       Air Force        39

11.       San José State           32

2020-21 PRESEASON ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST TEAM

Pos.     Name                          Yr.                    Team

G         Derrick Alston, Jr.      Sr.                    Boise State

G         Isaiah Stevens           So.                   Colorado State

F          Matt Mitchell             Sr.                    San Diego State

G         Bryce Hamilton         Jr.                    UNLV

C          Neemias Queta         Jr.                    Utah State

Preseason Player of the Year

Derrick Alston, Jr., Sr., G, Boise State

Preseason Newcomer of the Year

David Jenkins, Jr., Jr., G, UNLV

Preseason Freshman of the Year

Nick Blake, G, UNLV

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Sisolak gives an update on Nov. 10, 2020 regarding the the state's response to the...
Gov. Sisolak implements Stay at Home 2.0 for Nevadans
Mono County Sheriff's Office
Man and woman found murdered along U.S. 395 in Mono County
Washoe County has been flagged as having an elevated risk transmission for COVID-19 for the 7th...
Nevada officials flag 10 counties as having elevated transmission for COVID-19
A San Bernardino man was killed in a crash with a FedEx van near McGill in White Pine County.
San Bernardino man killed in head-on crash with FedEx van in eastern NV
Cathy Woods
NV Board of Examiners approves settlement for Cathy Woods

Latest News

Schools and coronavirus.
Hug High, Vaughn Middle School temporarily move to distance learning
(MGN)
WATCH: City of Reno holds virtual Veterans Day ceremony
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Nothing Bundt Cakes Giveaway
He's asking Nevadans to stay home for two weeks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Gov. Sisolak Implements Stay At Home 2.0 Measure