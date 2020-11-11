Nevada picked to finish 6th in Mountain West preseason poll

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - The Nevada men’s basketball team was picked for sixth place in a preseason poll of media members covering Mountain West basketball, the conference announced today.

The Wolf Pack, which is coming off a 19-12 season in coach Steve Alford’s first year last year, returns just one starter in junior forward Robby Robinson but has three four-year transfers and a host of talented freshman filling out the roster this season. The Pack was 12-6 in conference play last year, which was tied for second in the 11-team league.

San Diego State was picked to win the league. Boise State and Utah State also received first-place votes and were predicted second and third, respectively. UNLV was tabbed for fourth and Colorado State was selected fifth. New Mexico was picked seventh, following by Fresno State, Wyoming, Air Force and San José State.

The Wolf Pack did not have any selections to the preseason all-conference team.

The 2020-21 schedule begins Nov. 25. The Wolf Pack’s complete schedule, including the newly formatted conference slate, will be released soon.

Season tickets for the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball seasons at Nevada will not be available as the athletics department continues to comply with regulations related to capacity and size of gatherings.

With reduced capacity measures in place – Washoe County recently lowered the maximum size of gatherings from 250 to 50 people – the Wolf Pack is not anticipating being able to accommodate fans until the early part of 2021 at the soonest. The decision to continue with the reduced capacity was made in alignment with the University’s ongoing mitigation efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Tickets won’t be sold for Wolf Pack non-conference games through the end of December as family members and guests of the student-athletes, coaches and department will be accommodated first within the allotted capacity. If the department is able to accommodate fans for games after the first of the year, tickets would be sold on a single-game basis only.

Fans can also support the basketball programs and have their place in Lawlor for the 2020-21 season. Be on the lookout for more information coming soon on how to purchase personalized cutouts that will be sold for men’s and women’s basketball games at Lawlor Events Center.

2020-21 MOUNTAIN WEST PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Points

1. San Diego State (14) 211

2. Boise State (4) 188

3. Utah State (2) 177

4. UNLV 160

5. Colorado State 141

6. Nevada 114

7. New Mexico 106

8. Fresno State 93

9. Wyoming 59

10. Air Force 39

11. San José State 32

2020-21 PRESEASON ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST TEAM

Pos. Name Yr. Team

G Derrick Alston, Jr. Sr. Boise State

G Isaiah Stevens So. Colorado State

F Matt Mitchell Sr. San Diego State

G Bryce Hamilton Jr. UNLV

C Neemias Queta Jr. Utah State

Preseason Player of the Year

Derrick Alston, Jr., Sr., G, Boise State

Preseason Newcomer of the Year

David Jenkins, Jr., Jr., G, UNLV

Preseason Freshman of the Year

Nick Blake, G, UNLV

