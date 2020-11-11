MADE IN NEVADA: Desert Oasis Teff and Grain

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -- We’re featuring Desert Oasis Teff and Grain in the final Made in Nevada report of this series.

The family-owned business grows a crop called teff.

It’s important because it’s a gluten-free food and our dry conditions are perfect for its development.

I spent three months gathering information about teff during its entire growth cycle from seed to your plate.

Brownies, chocolate walnut cookies, and creamy maple teff are all made with teff and all have 4 grams of fiber and 6 grams of protein per serving.

The ancient grain was developed for roughly 6,000 years in Ethiopia.

It only recently made the jump to Getto Ranches in Fallon in 2005.

The teff grown there is sold under the label Desert Oasis Teff and Grain.

Owner John Getto and his son Myles Getto say they’re likely the biggest teff processor in Nevada and possibly across the United States.

"We grow anywhere from 800 to 1000 acres a year. probably pretty easy,” Myles.

The crop has explosive room for sales growth, but at this point it’s still catching on across the United States and Europe.

“We’ve done trade shows in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Paris France,” Myles said.

UNR cooperative extension crop specialist Jay Davidson is responsible for bringing teff to the Silver State.

It all started with a simple encounter he had 20 years ago.

“A guy that was growing teff in Idaho came to me as a crop specialist and wanted to see if we could get farmers in this local area to grow teff,” Jay said.

Nevada’s hot summer environment is similar to Ethiopia where it’s primarily grown.

The average rainfall in Fallon is 5 inches a year.

The average rainfall in Ethiopia where teff is grown is 4 inches a year.

Davidson first introduced teff to the Getto family in 2004.

“Because of our elevation and our climate we do really well with it,” Davidson said.

The Getto family’s primary crop is Alfalfa.

It’s workers plant rotation crops to put nutrients back in the soil and fight weed growth.

Examples include wheat, rye, and corn, but the Getto family says teff is better.

“Economically it makes a lot of sense. Number two, it uses less water and then number 3, because if it’s deep fire root system impresses the soil,” Davidson said.

In 2017, he traveled to Ethiopia to get a first hand look at the ancient teff growing practices that have been handed down unchanged for thousands of years.

“Bring some of our knowledge to them and take some of their knowledge back to us. (In Ethiopia) they do everything by hand. They seed it by hand. They weed it by hand. They harvest it by hand, and thresh it by hand,” Davidson.

Davidson narrowed 367 varieties in the United States down to just 10 during his field trials.

He passed his knowledge onto the Getto family and their farm hoping their success will improve Nevada agriculture and expand buying options for local consumers.

Getto Ranches is a four generation farm launched in 1911. It’s now 110 years old.

“My grandpa started it and my dad took over. I’m the third generation. My son Myles is the fourth generation,” said John Getto.

Myles Getto planted a batch of teff seeds May 22, 2020.

He usually loads 5,000 to 8,000 pounds of teff seeds into the air-broadcast seeder. It’s a machine that blows the seeds across the field to help them take root and grow.

It takes about 25 minutes to seed 20 acres of land.

Myles and his crew planted 9,000 acres of teff this year.

“It’s an annual grass. So we treat it much just like a grain. We plant it in the spring, late spring, early summer. We’ll harvest it in the early fall,” said Davidson.

Getting to the fall harvest will first take some work.

This plant grows fast, taking only 90 to 100 days from planting to harvest.

Next, the grain is processed for you to use at home.

The Getto family had to make its own equipment to separate the seeds from the rest of the plant.

It takes about 45 minutes to process teff from the point it’s put into the machine until the seeds come out.

“It separates everything by the size and from there it goes on down where we do the gravity table and then we bag it. it goes through a magnet, metal detector, and then it goes to the bags,” John.

It can process 44,000 pounds in 1.5 days.

One family farm, changing the way we eat, one plant, and one harvest at a time.

