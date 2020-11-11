Advertisement

Hug High, Vaughn Middle School temporarily move to distance learning

Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 1:18 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District has confirmed that Hug High School will be moving to full distance learning through the end of the week.

Vaughn Middle School is also moving to distance learning through Thursday, November 19, 2020.

District officials say this is giving the health district more time to contact trace.

At least one positive COVID-19 case has been reported at Vaughn Middle School and its unknown how many cases are at Hug High. Officials say it may be a handful.

Students and staff at both schools should isolate and get tested if they have any symptoms, the district said.

