Grand opening of GSR Ice Rink set for Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Grab the ice skates. On Friday, November 20, 2020, the Grand Sierra Resort will host a grand opening celebration for The Ice Rink.

The Ice Rink at GSR features a heated resort pool, fire pits, a full-service bar and seasonal treats, including chili ($10), s’mores kit ($10) and hot chocolate ($4).

The rink will be open daily throughout the winter season from 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. You can reserve tickets online for two-hour skate sessions for $15, including skate rentals, and complete waivers.

The Ice Rink will host a maximum of 119 guests per two-hour time block and will follow the resort’s health and safety protocols. For more information on the GSR Clean: Health & Safety Program, click here.

