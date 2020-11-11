Advertisement

Free food giveaway on Thanksgiving

Franchise owner Ron Chadwick says he's giving away free food on Thanksgiving Day to help ease the stress felt by so many people in the year 2020.(L & L Hawai'i)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:55 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - L & L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurants in Reno and Sparks are giving away free food this Thanksgiving.

The owner and his wife say they came up with the idea to help ease the stress some people are feeling this year because of things like the pandemic, social distancing, the stress put on some parents because of distance learning, and financial strains.

“Anybody, anybody who wants to come in to eat for free. Anybody short on funds, homeless, hungry,” said Ron Chadwick who is a franchise owner of three L & L Hawai’i restaurants in Reno and Sparks.

All you have to do is walk into one of the three locations in Reno or Sparks from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or until food runs out.

All three locations are giving away 200 takeout meals.

You’ll get kalua pork, white mac, white rice, and a mini bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Participating L & L Hawaiian BBQ locations include:

4978 South Virginia Street, Reno

5150 Mae Anne Avenue #204, Reno

1495 E Prater Way, Sparks

