Advertisement

Cadillacs probed for suspension failure that caused crashes

This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.
This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo shows the General Motors logo.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:27 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the rear suspensions on older Cadillac SUVs can fail, causing drivers to lose control and possibly crash.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 344,000 SUVs from 2010 through 2015.

The agency says it has nine complaints from owners, including two that caused crashes. Three people were hurt.

About 290,000 of the SUVs were recalled in 2014 for the same problem, but some of the owners who complained to the agency said they were not included in the recall.

The agency says it will determine how many vehicles are having the problem. The probe could lead to a recall.

A message was left seeking comment from GM.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Sisolak gives an update on Nov. 10, 2020 regarding the the state's response to the...
Gov. Sisolak implements Stay at Home 2.0 for Nevadans
Mono County Sheriff's Office
Man and woman found murdered along U.S. 395 in Mono County
Washoe County has been flagged as having an elevated risk transmission for COVID-19 for the 7th...
Nevada officials flag 10 counties as having elevated transmission for COVID-19
A San Bernardino man was killed in a crash with a FedEx van near McGill in White Pine County.
San Bernardino man killed in head-on crash with FedEx van in eastern NV
Cathy Woods
NV Board of Examiners approves settlement for Cathy Woods

Latest News

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
Trump to emerge from White House to mark Veterans Day
Several countries had representatives at the ceremony, held at a cemetery for non-Muslim dead,...
France: Several wounded in explosion at Saudi cemetery
Eta regained hurricane strength on Wednesday.
Eta regains hurricane strength as Florida prepares
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden vows to ‘get right to work’ despite Trump resistance