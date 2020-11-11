ACA decision could have major impact on Nevadans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is one of 36 states which implemented the 2010 Affordable Care Act. It has meant residents in Nevada can sign up for health care insurance through a staterun exchange each year and have coverage for doctor’s visits all the way to hospital care.

But 14 states in this country have not jumped on the bandwagon. Instead, they claim the ACA is unconstitutional and therefore should be dismantled. Those attorneys general made their claims Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

But for those on the sidelines, who have helped implement a health insurance exchange within their states, the day is concerning.

“Well in terms of the exchange we have 77,000 Nevadans who are enrolled in the year 2020,” says Heather Korbulic, Executive Director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange of those who would be impacted by the decision. “And of course, we are in open enrollment now for enrollment 2021. We do anticipate that there will be an increase in enrollees because of all of the employment,” she says.

Korbulic says over the years Nevada’s Legislature has created a system of its own with less dependency on a federal portal to gain access to insurance coverage--among other things.

But depending upon the court’s ruling, none of that will make a difference.

“Nevadans losing access to health care coverage is one thing which could be really troublesome,” says Korbulic. “But with COVID it has become a pre existing condition for them. If we go back to sky high uninsured numbers, our hospitals, our doctors will have all these uninsured claims,” she says of the cascading effect.

Korbulic says a change in administrations will mean working on kinks currently in the ACA rather than dismantling it.

But the court’s decision will still have an impact one way or another.

The enrollment period is now until January to sign up for health insurance through the exchange. Korbulic encourages it, as she says regardless of what happens in the supreme court, it may take months or even a year to dismantle the ACA.

It’s best to have health insurance coverage now, she says, and not worry about what might happen down the road.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.