Winter items needed during Stuff A Bus donation drive

Warm winter clothes needed for foster children(WEAU)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:55 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 News Now is partnering with Washoe County Human Services Agency to collect winter clothes for foster children in the Children in Care Stuff A Bus Drive-By Donation Drive.

There are nearly 800 children in foster care in Washoe County. They are in need of new items like jackets, gloves, socks, blankets, sweatpants, and boots. Gift cards are also appreciated.

All donations will go to foster and adoptive families in Washoe County.

The donation drive is happening Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Target at 1550 East Lincoln Way in Sparks.

“Our ultimate goal is to protect children and reconnect them with their families when it’s safe to do so," said Children’s Services Division Director Ryan Gustafson. "Our children in care are foster and adoptive children who have been through so much. Receiving a new coat, sweatshirt or a warm article of clothing goes a long way in letting them know people in our community do care.”

