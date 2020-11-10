Advertisement

Washoe County COVID-19: One new death, 328 new cases

Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Published: Nov. 9, 2020
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NOV. 9 Washoe County health officials are reporting one new COVID-19-related death and 328 new cases.

The patient who died was a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions. The death toll in Washoe County now stands at 208.

There were also 124 recoveries, bringing that total to 12,150.

Officials are urging the community to avoid gatherings with people outside your household, and cited a seven-day moving average for new cases of 335.4.

The total number of COVID-19 tests performed in Washoe County as of November 9 is 195,104. That number is up 1,885 since November 8.

The Washoe County test site is only testing those who have symptoms of COVID-19, except for those who are a confirmed close contact to a positive case and first responders. The county says this will allow residents to get tested in a timelier manner and allow for faster response times to those who get tested.

The Regional Information Center also clarified guidance on when COVID-19 positive cases are deemed recovered. Officials said a common misconception is that negative test results can be used to end the quarantine of a close contact to a case. Close contacts must remain quarantined for 14 days from their contact with the case regardless of negative test results they may receive.

To see previous stories on Washoe County COVID-19 cases, click here.

