Washoe County suspends asymptomatic testing following record number of positive tests

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County COVID-19 test site at the Reno Livestock Events Center is no longer testing people who don’t show symptoms unless they are deemed a close contact to someone who has tested positive.

“The decision was made because of the current high demand for COVID-19 testing, which has resulted in delays scheduling testing and in receiving test results due to high throughput through testing laboratories,” Washoe County said.

The county hopes that this policy will allow those who need to get tested to get in sooner, and says if you have been in close contact with someone else who has tested positive you can still get tested.

Go here to schedule a test.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.